GREENSBORO Kelvin W. Mosely, 60, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Memorial services, 2 p.m., Saturday, August 3 at Cathedral of Deliverance, 3612 Summit Ave. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
GREENSBORO Kelvin W. Mosely, 60, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Memorial services, 2 p.m., Saturday, August 3 at Cathedral of Deliverance, 3612 Summit Ave. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.