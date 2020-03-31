AUGUST 2, 1927 - MARCH 23, 2020 Dorothy Pauline Mitchell Morton, 92 years young, made her eternal trip to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memory Gardens, Reidsville, NC on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pauline was born in Rockingham County to the late William and Annie Mae Mitchell. During her lifetime, she attended both Gate City Baptist and Southside Baptist Church in Greensboro. Her crowning achievement was her 34 years of service with her P. Lorillard family. Once retired, she took extensive trips with Holiday Tours. She enjoyed volunteer work, quilting, church activities and arts and crafts in addition to traveling. Dorothy was a great advocate for the homeless in her supported Urban Ministries. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ruben, Billy and Kenneth Mitchell; sisters, Margaret Mitchell Hill and Mary Mitchell Bolding; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Bobby Morton and son, Donald Morton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Care & Hospice, 533 S. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive
