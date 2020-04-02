AUGUST 2, 1927 - MARCH 23, 2020 Dorothy Pauline Mitchell Morton, 92 years young, made her eternal trip to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. The private graveside service scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2 P.M. has been POSTPONED due to family illness. The service will be held at a later date. Wilkerson Funeral Home is serving the family.

