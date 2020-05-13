MARCH 14, 1953 - APRIL 25, 2020 Donald Elco Morton, 67 years young, made his eternal trip to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Donnie was born March 14, 1953 in Greensboro, NC to Dewey Elco and Dorothy Pauline Morton. He grew up in the Glenwood community and attended Ben L. Smith High School. His friends fondly remember going to school in his '57 Ford station wagon they called "The War Wagon." Each week they pitched in $1.00 for gas. After graduation, Donnie attended the University of NC at Chapel Hill and the University of NC at Greensboro, earning a BA degree in psychology and sociology. After school, the most important person in Donnie's life was his dad. They hung out in the "garage" with friends who remembered them as "two peas in a pod." Their most memorable times were at Oceana Marina in Carolina Beach on dad's 36-foot Island Trader sailboat....a way of life they both cherished and enjoyed. Donnie has been described by his closest friends as one who "loved life," his friends, his music and of course the beach! He will be remembered by his sister as my "little brother." Donnie is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his sister, Bobbie Morton. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Str. Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.