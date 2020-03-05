Christopher Arnold Morton, 40, of Graham, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Guilford County and employed by the Burlington Housing Authority. He had a great love for Ford automobiles, enjoyed truck shows, loved to go camping, enjoyed competing in shooting tournaments and was a ham radio operator, NC4CM, but most importantly he loved his wife, children, family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Michele Jones Morton of the home; children Kaydance Morton and Kayla Morton of the home; parents, Arnold Allen Morton and Dr. Diane Moore Morton of Pleasant Garden; sister, Melissa Diane Morton of Pleasant Garden; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Jones of Graham and many cousins. A service to celebrate his life will be 2 p.m. Friday at the McClure Funeral Home Chapel in Graham by Pastor Josh House and Feather Sneed. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 to 8. Other times they will be at home. Memorials may be made to UNC Hospice, 287 East Street, Suite 221, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.