LEXINGTON Linda Morrison, 70, died Friday, July 26, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Welcome 404 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, NC 27295
LEXINGTON Linda Morrison, 70, died Friday, July 26, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Welcome 404 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, NC 27295
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.