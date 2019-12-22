Mrs. Anne VanHorn Mims Morrison, 90, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the chapel at Pennybyrn with Rev. Sara Beth Pannell officiating. A native of Mecklenburg County, Mrs. Morrison was born on April 12, 1929, the daughter of the late Hamilton Van Horn and Gertrude Downum Van Horn. She was a graduate of Women's College with a degree in Primary Education. She taught in both the Guilford County and Greensboro City Schools and after additional coursework, taught at NC School for the Deaf. She was a long-time member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. An avid reader, Mrs. Morrison was active in many book clubs across the years, even recently at Pennybyrn. A special interest was natural remedies and healing and she was the primary caregiver to her husbands, Mr. Robert W. Mims who passed away in 2001 and Mr. Harry Morrison who passed away in 2018. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sara Pannell. Surviving are sons Robert W. Mims and his wife, Mona, of Medina, OH and Charles V. Mims and his wife, Elaine, of The Woodlands, TX; a sister June Brehm of Matthews; brother-in-law James E. Mims and his wife, Catherine, of High Point; sister-in-law Joanne Mims of Greensboro; five grandchildren Austin C. Mims (Dannielle), Natalie A. Frick (Justin), Sara Beth Pannell, John C. Mims, and David H. Mims; two great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, 204 Idol Street, Thomasville, NC 27360. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Morrison, Anne VanHorn Mims
