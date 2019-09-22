MARCH 2, 1926 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Vera Enoch Morris, 93, of The Bayberry, Eden passed away Saturday Morning, September 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at North Spray Christian Church on Wednesday, September 25, at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening at Fair Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm and other times at the home of her daughter, Kathryn Doss, 641 Valley Drive, Eden, NC. Mrs. Morris was born March 2, 1926 in Tulsa, Oaklahoma to the late William Kyle Enoch and Myrtle Haganbaumer Enoch. She was an active member of the North Spray Christian Church. Vera loved singing in the choir, taught Sunday School and was an Elder of her church. Vera worked as a secretary for the City of Eden School System. She loved to volunteer for the American Red Cross Blood Mobile. Vera is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Doss; son, Randall Morris and wife Barbara; brother, William Kyle Enoch, Jr.; sister, Lois Enoch Duke; two grandchildren, Janna Clapp, husband Matthew, Emily Nunn, husband Mike; three great grandchildren, Caitlyn Neal, Makayla Clapp and Madison Nunn. A special thanks to Vickie Moyer, Jean Moyer, Lucinda Wilkerson and Ernestine Penn for the loving care they gave to our mother while living at The Bayberry. Online condolences to www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home P O Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
