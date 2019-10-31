GREENSBORO Roy Daniel Morris, 87, died Monday, October 28, 2019. A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 1 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
