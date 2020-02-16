APRIL 18, 1938 - FEBRUARY 11, 2020 Passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Born April 18, 1938. He graduated from Camden High School, Camden, S.C. in 1956. Following an enlistment in the Marine Corps, he attended the University of S.C. As avid writer, he moved to Nashville in 1999 after two of his songs were recorded. While there, he enjoyed writing lyrics and poetry. He was also an active member of the Camden Poet's Society. He was a Life Member of the Marine Corps League, the Republican Party, and the NRA. Son of A.C. Morris and Mary Catherine Gardner Morris of Camden, S.C, deceased. He leaves a Son, Gary Paul Morris, of Columbia, a Daughter, Lisa Ann Morris, of West Columbia, and a son, John Bennett Morris, of Lexington, S.C. , a Sister Mary Kent of Canton, Ma. Wife Kay Terry Morris of Greensboro, Brother in law Bruce Terry of Richmond, Va. , Step Daughter, Pamela Rothbard and her family of Austin, Children, Trenton and Jacqueline Rothbard of Glencoe, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts should go to St. Judes or the Salvation Army. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, N.C. 27407
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate.