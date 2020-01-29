GREENSBORO Janie Lou Hall Morris, 84, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel is assisting the family.
Morris, Janie Lou Hall
To plant a tree in memory of Janie Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.