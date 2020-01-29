GREENSBORO Janie Lou Hall Morris, 84, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel is assisting the family.

