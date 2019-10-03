OCTOBER 17, 1960 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Glenn Robert Morris, 58, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born October 17, 1960. Homegoing service will be held at New Jerusalem Cathedral, 1822 Sharpe Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406 on Saturday, October 5 at 1 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Tags

Load entries