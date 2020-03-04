SEPTEMBER 25, 1930 - MARCH 1, 2020 GREENSBORO-Dorothy Jane Peacock Morris passed away late Sunday evening. She was born the oldest of 4 children in Laurens County, Georgia. She graduated high school early and at the age of 16, moved to Macon, Georgia and worked at a drugstore while taking business classes at night at the Georgia/Alabama Business College. Upon leaving the drugstore, Dotti began work for Jefferson Standard Life Insurance and lived in several cities working as a troubleshooter for Jefferson. In the mid-1950's, she was brought to the Greensboro, NC office. She left Jefferson in the late 1950's to work for Spencer Love at Burlington Industries as one of his traveling secretaries. Dotti met Archie Morris in 1960 and they were married soon after and raised 2 daughters. She left Burlington to join Archie managing Windshield Glass, Inc. where she worked for 40+ years running a frame shop as well as the business office. Dotti was a long-time active member of the Episcopal church and the Sedgefield Colony Garden Club where she leaves many longtime friends. She loved her family, her church, her books and her home away from home, Wrightsville Beach. She will be remembered as a good friend, wonderful wife and mother and a beloved grandmother to John and Lizzy. Dotti was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband Archie of nearly 59 years, daughters Beth Morris Gobble (Dan) and Jane Morris Harkey (Scott), 2 adoring grandchildren John Harkey and Elizabeth Harkey Pass (Ryan), and her sweet dog Annabelle. The family would like to thank the Sedgefield community of friends for all their support as well as the RNs and CNAs at Whitestone for their incredible love and care of Dotti in her last months. There will be a graveside service of remembrance at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will gather at the home of Jane and Scott Harkey in Sunset Hills after the service. Memorials made be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the Morris family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm St. 1118 N. Elm St.
Service information
Mar 5
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
3901 Forest Lawn Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
3901 Forest Lawn Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
