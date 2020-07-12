JULY 8, 1953 - JULY 8, 2020 Mark S. Morgan, Sr., 67, of Greensboro died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home. In keeping with Mark's wishes, there will be no public service. Mark had recently retired from Triad Freightliner in Greensboro. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Morgan, Jr., father, Otis Morgan, and a brother, Richard Morgan. Mark is survived by his daughter, Angel Carroll (Larry) of Climax; mother, Margaret Morgan; and brother, Terry Morgan, both of Greensboro; and grandchildren, Dylan and Tristen Carroll. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

