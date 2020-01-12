DECEMBER 12, 1955 - DECEMBER 19, 2019 Robert (Bob) Harold Morgan Jr., 64, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away after a brief illness on December 19, 2019. He was born December 12, 1955 in Parkersburg, WV. The son of the late Robert H. Morgan Sr. and Rhonda Keffer Morgan. Bob was an iron worker at DuPont and then later moved to Greensboro, NC where he had his own painting business. His favorite pastime was watching the West Virginia Mountaineers play football. He is survived by his wife Patricia Gleason Morgan of Greensboro, NC. His daughters Anna Thorne (Nathan) of Morgantown, WV; and Jennifer Kennedy (Seth) of Greensboro, NC; Son Kellan Morgan (Felicity) who resides in England; One granddaughter Maisyn Kennedy; Two brothers Greg Morgan (Karina) and Kevin Morgan of Mineral Wells, WV; one sister Angel Willitts (Murray) of Myrtle Beach, SC. A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.triadfuneralservice.com Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
