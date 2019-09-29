Barbara Morgan born December 8, 1933 in Webster County Kentucky. As a teenager she moved to Saipan with her parents who were missionaries overseas. That's where she met her husband of 59 years who was in the Marine Core. They married on the Island of Saipan and once he was discharged they moved back to the States where they made North Carolina home and raised 6 children. She loved God, her family, Church family, special pets Moses, Jewel, Schroeder and so many friends. She loved life and the beach where she spent many vacations with family. She was loved by all who knew her and she returned that love graciously! She went home to be with Jesus on September 19, 2019 where she is now and forever rejoicing. She was preceded in death by her husband Percy Morgan, parents Minvile and Ethel Mae Clark, brother Mac Clark, Wilbur Clark sister Eloise Clark, Mother n law, Father n law Jay & Inez Crater, Brother n law, Sister n law Billy & Bobby Locke and special family friend Keith Moore. She leaves behind 6 children: Larry Morgan(Kathy),Clark Morgan(Ginger),Mark Morgan(Kathryn),Terry Morgan(Cinda), Chi-Chi Hodges(Larry),Rex Morgan(Judy) Nephew Shane Clark 12 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. Special Thank You to Preacher Ray who was always so faithful. She Loved You Dearly! A Celebration of Life will be held October 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Community Chapel Baptist Church 3501 Ravendale Dr. Greensboro, N.C. 27406. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Chapel Baptist Church C/O Myrtle Bryson 5176 Glenview Dr. Archdale, N.C. 27263 or Beacon Place/Hospice of Greensboro 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, N.C. 27405.
