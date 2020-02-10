AUGUST 28, 1957 - FEBRUARY 7, 2020 Pamela Ametta Morehead, 62, passed away on February 7, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, North Carolina. Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service at noon. Pam was born on August 28, 1957 to the late Aaron John Morehead, Sr. and Ora Mae Morehead. She graduated from Grimsley Senior High School in 1975 and from Atlanta Business College in 1977. Pam was a successful legal secretary in North Carolina and Texas. She enjoyed fishing, boating, cooking, baking, and gardening. She was a lifetime member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Pam was preceded in death by her son, Brett L. Morehead. She is survived by mother, Ora M. Morehead of Greensboro, NC, her fiancée, John Rickie (Champ) Crite, her son, Darrian T. Morehead (Lauren) of Gibsonville, NC; her brother, Aaron J. Morehead, Jr. of Greensboro, NC; her sister, Reba M. Wright (David) of Canton, GA; six grandchildren, one nephew, and niece. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 East Market Street
Morehead, Pamela
