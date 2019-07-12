AUGUST 18, 1946 - JULY 9, 2019 TRINITY Dennis Michael Moran, 72, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 18, 1946, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and was the son of the late Philip J. and Gertrude A. Moran. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield and attended Holyoke Community College in Holyoke, MA. He worked many years in electrical wholesale businesses including City Electric Supply, Hunt Electric Supply and Maddux Electric Supply. Dennis was a U.S. Navy veteran and was stationed at the Navy Auxiliary Air Station at Chase Field in Beeville, Texas. His favorite hobby was golf, until he was no longer able to play. He also enjoyed reading and going to the beach. He especially liked spending time with his wife and their dogs and watching the birds, especially hummingbirds and bluebirds, which visited their garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Beaulieu. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Joan Peila Moran, whom he married on July 30, 1977; sisters, Christine Budzynkiewicz and Karen Antoine, both of Springfield, MA, and Eileen Kolodziej (Kenny) of Agawam, MA; nephews, Kevin and Philip Beaulieu, Jason Antoine and Randy Budzynkiewicz; and niece, Cheryl Wylie. Memorial service celebrating Dennis' life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Dennis' tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Patriot Rovers, 8001 Clinard Farms Road, High Point, NC 27265. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC
