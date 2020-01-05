RANDLEMAN SALVADOR Morales Albarran, 62, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. A funeral mass will be held 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro. Interment will be in Mexico. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
