Asheboro Jose Mora Espinosa, 30, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 15 in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave., Greensboro. Interment will be in Mexico. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
Mora Espinosa, Jose
To plant a tree in memory of Jose Mora Espinosa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.