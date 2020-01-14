Asheboro Jose Mora Espinosa, 30, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 15 in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave., Greensboro. Interment will be in Mexico. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jose Mora Espinosa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries