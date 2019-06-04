HIGH POINT Doris Joyce Moorefield, 77, died Sunday, June 2, 2019. A private service and committal will be held at Abbotts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Fair Funeral Home is assisting the family.
HIGH POINT Doris Joyce Moorefield, 77, died Sunday, June 2, 2019. A private service and committal will be held at Abbotts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Fair Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.