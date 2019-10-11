JULY 20, 1939 - OCTOBER 9, 2019 William Gerald Moore, 80, of Rosewood Lane in Eden, passed away Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at First Baptist Church in Eden. Burial will follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home. Mr. Moore was born July 20, 1939 in Huguley, AL to the late William Gaines Moore and Helen Dunn Moore. He was a retiree of Fieldcrest Mills. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne Osborne Moore; daughter, Rhonda Moore Holland and husband, Jerry Holland, Jr. of Eden; son, Richard Eric Moore and wife, Tammy Brooks of Tega Cay, SC; six grandchildren, Jerry Holland, III and wife, Caitlyn of Raleigh, Jessica Holland of Windemere, FL, Jesse Moore, Samantha Moore, Nathan Brooks and Hallie Brooks of Tega Cay, SC; and brother, Thomas Moore and wife, Jennifer, of Lanett, AL. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.