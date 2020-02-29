DECEMBER 7, 1937 - FEBRUARY 27, 2020 Ronald Allen Moore, 82, of Reidsville, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Duncan and Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Saturday, February 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home. Ronald was born in his beloved Rockingham County to the late John Otis Moore Sr. and Pauline Williams Moore. He retired from Duke Energy with over 30 years of service and was a faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities including deacon, treasurer and Sunday School teacher. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and provider. He was an avid golfer, gardener and spent many evenings playing Rook with his family and friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor and generosity will be greatly missed. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved cousins, Max Hughes and Gail Hill. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma Davis Moore; sons, Todd Allen Moore and wife, Lisa French Moore and Brad Davis Moore and wife Jenell Whitefield Moore; grandchildren, Jenna, Jacob, Madeline, Tyler and Zachary Moore as well a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Baptist Church at 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, NC 27320 or the RCC Foundation Scholarship for Max Hughes at P.O. Box 156, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM
Sharon Baptist Church
3540 Iron Works Road
Reidsville, NC 27320
