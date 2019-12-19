AUGUST 11, 1939 - DECEMBER 16, 2019 Mary Jane McHone Moore, 80, died on Monday, December 16, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Bald Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Moore was born on August 11, 1939 in Stokes County to the late Alvin Eugene McHone and Alma Lawless McHone. Mary was a member of Bald Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed being on the go. She adored her family, especially visiting her brothers and sisters and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moore; daughter, Linda Wagner; grandchildren, Donald Hicks and Brittany Wagner; sisters, Nancy Lee Martin and Peggy Hill and brother, Sterling McHone. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Moore and Janie Bondurant; grandchildren, Robbie Hicks, Tiffany Bondurant, Jason Wagner, Allen Bondurant, Keesha Hicks; great-grandchildren, Cameron Hicks, Donald Wayne Hicks, Hayden "Tank" Parrish, Brandon Bondurant, Ivy Reyes, Skylar Hazelwood, Victoria Bondurant, Marshall Hazelwood and Tanner Cardwell, brothers, Johnny McHone (Marie), Jimmy McHone (Rita) and Alvin McHone and sister-in-law, Rachael McHone. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home and all other times at Ziglar Road, Madison. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc., 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025 to assist the family with expenses. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Road Madison, NC 27025
