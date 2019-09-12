OCTOBER 24, 1949 - SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 Leonard Earl Moore, 69, of Ruffin, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 due to complications from a farming accident. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Olaf van de Klashorst officiating. Immediately following, the service will continue at the barn, 630 Mayfield Road, Ruffin with military honors performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Leonard was born in Rockingham County to the late Joseph Thomas Moore and Ruby Dickerson Moore. He was a graduate of Bethany High School and then served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict. Upon his return, he married his lifelong sweetheart and friend, Carole Bradsher Moore. He was a dedicated family man, loved coon hunting, fishing, and farming. He was a man of multiple talents, including being a carpenter and farrier. He and his wife built and operated Chestnut Hill Stables for the past 47 years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carole Bradsher Moore; children, Russell Leonard Moore and Shelby Jeannette Moore; grandchildren, Francis Joseph Moore, Katherine Jeannette French, Lauren Ann Bivins, and Autumn Joy Moore; and most especially his great-grandchildren, Ally Claire Joyce, Jackson Joseph Moore, and Harper Shaye Biggs; brothers, Roger Lee Moore, David Thomas Moore, and Allen Jay Moore; sisters, Betty Moore Trent and Virginia Ann Moore Howerton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Preston Moore and sister, Susie Ray Moore; and special coon dogs, past and present. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ripcord Association, c/o Lee Widjeskog, 493 Stillman Ave, Bridgeton, NJ 08302, which is a Vietnam veteran's support group for those who served in the Battle of Firebase Ripcord.
