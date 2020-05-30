Lauretta Sinclair Moore, 92, passed away on May 26, 2020. A native of St. Pauls, NC, born September 13, 1927 to the late William and Nancy Bell King Sinclair. Survivors are one son: Reginald L. Moore and one grandson: Reginald L. Bennett, both of Greensboro, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation/viewing will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Graveside service will take place on Monday, June 1, 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, eulogist Rev. Dr. Daran H. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 E. Florida Street, Greensboro, NC.
