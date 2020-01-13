Juanita Johnson Moore went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 10, 2020. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel in Greensboro with a graveside service to immediately follow. She was born on December 21, 1930 in Greensboro, to the late Hobart James Johnson and Nannie Grace McBride Johnson. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco and was a member of Lankford Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and taught Sunday School at Hillcrest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Toliver, Faye Deeming, Richard Johnson, Billie Wilson, Edward Johnson, Ann Hunt, and Myra Harrison. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald Moore; children, Donna Moore, Ray Moore; grandchildren Hayley Moore, Nicholas Moore, Benjamin Moore; siblings, Arcola Eaton, Linda Moore, Cynthia Mahaffey, Janice Jones and Leon Johnson. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Julianne, Shannon and Melanie from Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the Moore Family
Moore, Juanita Johnson
Service information
Jan 14
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
1:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
