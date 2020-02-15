JANUARY 31, 1934 - FEBRUARY 14, 2020 Doris Jackson Moore, 86, of Bethany, went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Dr. Greg Robertson and Rev. Kevin Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in New Lebanon Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the residence. Doris was born in Rockingham County to the late Wesley Fox Jackson and Mary Lee Via Jackson and was a wonderful, wife, mother and grandmother. She started working with Stanley Home Products in 1963 and was still selling their products. Doris was famous for her potato salad, which she made for many people to show her love and support. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lester Moore; daughter, Shelia Jean Moore; son-in-law, Vince Paschal; and six siblings. She is survived by her children, Donna Moore Paschal; Bradley Lester Moore and wife, Angela, Jason Lee Moore and wife, Emily; grandchildren, Amanda Paschal Evans and husband, Derek, Dale Moore and wife, Brooke, Lauren Paschal, Shannon Moore, Lane Moore and Caden Moore; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Rebecca and Audra Evans, Aubrey Moore, and awaiting the 5th any day, Chance Wylder Parsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, Backpack Ministry, 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Service information
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Visitation begins.
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.