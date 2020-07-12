MARCH 11, 1932 - JULY 8, 2020 Don Richard Moore of Jamestown NC passed away on July 8, 2020. Don was born on March 11, 1932 in Guilford County, the son of Junius William and Hazel Andrews Moore. Don in survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Virginia; daughters, Sandra and Linda and son, Richard; brother John and sister Violet. Funeral services will be private. Mr. Moore will lie in state on Monday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.