MARCH 11, 1932 - JULY 8, 2020 Don Richard Moore of Jamestown NC passed away on July 8, 2020. Don was born on March 11, 1932 in Guilford County, the son of Junius William and Hazel Andrews Moore. Don in survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Virginia; daughters, Sandra and Linda and son, Richard; brother John and sister Violet. Funeral services will be private. Mr. Moore will lie in state on Monday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

