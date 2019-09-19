JULY 6, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 MADISONDavid Robert Moore, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Comer's Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., Friday at the church and all other times at the residence. Mr. Moore was born on July 6, 1932 in Rockingham County to the late Robert Lee Moore and Grace Wells Moore. David served his country honorably in the United States Navy and obtained his bachelor's degree from NC State University in electrical engineering. For twenty-eight years, he worked for NASA and was involved with the Apollo program. Along with being a Ruritan, David was a faithful and active member of Comer's Chapel Baptist Church, where he had served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. David loved to sing and used his talents in the Comer's Chapel Choir and the Stokesdale Community Choir. He was instrumental in the organization of Crossroads Community Church and was known for his gardening skills. David was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to all and will be remembered for his godly, kind and humble nature. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Dwight Moore and sister, Victoria "Lady" Dodson. Survivors include his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of sixty-six years, Evelyn Dixon Moore; son, Blake Moore and wife, Jane of Stokesdale; grandchildren, Brantley Moore and wife, Jennifer of Asheboro, Rodney Moore and wife, Ashley and Kelley Moore and fiancé, Matt Millard, all from Oak Ridge; great-grandchildren, Marriah and Emily Moore; sisters, Nola Halbrook of Reidsville and Nellie Hayes of Pittsburgh, PA; special canine companion, Freddy, and numerous special extended family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Comer's Chapel Baptist Church, 1990 Bald Hill Loop, Madison, NC 27025 and/or to the Barry Joyce Cancer Support Fund, 725 Ayersville Road, Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
