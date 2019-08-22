GREENSBORO Charles Kemp Moore, 83, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Summerfield. with burial in the church cemetery. Boone & Cooke Funeral Home is serving the family.
