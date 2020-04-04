GREENSBORO Alfred Moore, 65, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, April 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries