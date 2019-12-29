OCTOBER 3, 1934 - DECEMBER 28, 2019 June Mooney-Riggs, 85, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A native of Newport News, Virginia, she was the daughter of John and Margaret Hubbard. June was a 1953 graduate of Warwick High school and attended Hampton Roads Business College. She moved to Reidsville in 1969 where she remained an active member of the community. She was a retired employee of Miller Brewing Company and a former employee of Chase Bag. June was an active member at Main Street United Methodist Church for 50 years where she sang in the choir. She was an accomplished artist and devoted member of the Studio Group of Rockingham County where she was recognized many times in the Fine Arts Festival for her work. June loved to travel and took many trips throughout retirement, and was always planning her next adventure. She was also a scuba diver, photographer, a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband David L. Mooney, Sr., and second husband William. E. Riggs. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa M. Fitzgerald of Reidsville and Lori Mooney-Smith and husband Glenn of Greer, S.C., son: David L. Mooney, Jr. and wife Cheri of Reidsville, grandchildren: Tyler Mooney, Caroline Mooney, Ashley Foret and husband Clay, Ryan Smith, and Amanda Smith, and sister: Judy Liberman and husband Steve of Virginia Beach, VA., stepchildren: Mason R. Porter and husband Reid of Reidsville, and Marie R. Brown and husband Tom of Greensboro, niece: Melia Pavoris and nephew: Eddy Mooney. Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joe Tarpley officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 till 2:00 P.M.one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall of the church and at other times at the family residence. Burial will be follow the service the service in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts can be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 338 Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Mooney-Riggs, June Hubbard
Service information
Dec 31
Visitation
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Main Street United Methodist Church
221 S. Main St.
Reidsville, NC 27320
221 S. Main St.
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before June's Visitation begins.
Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Main Street United Methodist Church
221 S. Main St.
Reidsville, NC 27320
221 S. Main St.
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before June's Funeral Service begins.
