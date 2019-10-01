GREENSBORO, NC: William Edward "Bill" Montgomery, 88, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was proud to serve in the 7th Airforce, Navy, National Guard and was a second lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Lakeview Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie; three sons, John, Jerry (Diane) and Jeff Montgomery; daughter, Linda Lanning (Don); sisters, Correttra Shackelford and Carol Goss; brother, Curtis Montgomery; as well as four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the family.

