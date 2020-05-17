MARCH 3, 1928 - APRIL 21, 2020 The Reverend Doctor Hugh Reid Montgomery, Sr. died peacefully of pneumonia at The Pines in Davidson, NC on April 21, 2020, with his cherished wife and two of his sons by his side. He was the son of Robert Scales Montgomery and Nettie Reid Harris Montgomery of Reidsville, NC. Dr. Montgomery attended Reidsville Senior High School, Davidson College and Elon University. He also held degrees from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA, New York Theological Seminary of New York City, and Columbia Presbyterian Seminary in Decatur, GA. After completing his seminary training, Dr. Montgomery served as interim pastor at his home church, First Presbyterian of Reidsville. For the next sixty years, he went on to serve pastorates in Greensboro (at Glenwood Presbyterian Church); Queens, NY; Kingsport, TN; and Rockingham County, NC. After his 1993 retirement from Speedwell Presbyterian Church in Reidsville, he held several interim pastorates. In addition to his church ministry, Dr. Montgomery taught in the NC prison system, community colleges, Elon University, and UNC-Charlotte. Dr. Montgomery was predeceased by his parents and seven siblings. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Elizabeth Fulcher Montgomery of Davidson; his children: Hugh Reid, Jr. (Sonya), Emmett Fulcher (Rebecca), Elizabeth Montgomery Cassidy (Edward), and Whitney Harris (Lindsay). Dr. Montgomery also had nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with his dedication to the ministry, Dr. Montgomery felt a particular calling to working with young people in the church and community. Starting early in his own Scouting life, he attained the ranks of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow, and was later honored with the Silver Beaver Award, having successfully led over one hundred young men through the God and Country Award of the Boy Scouts. Dr. Montgomery served as chaplain at several Boy Scout Jamborees and also as Chaplain to the Clan Montgomery Society International for several years. In the many church families he served, he was counselor and comforter to many, serving those in need with great compassion. His gentle and caring nature made him well suited to live the life of a servant leader. He will be remembered by all who heard him preach as a giver of exceptional sermons. Dr. Montgomery's preaching was both intellectually engaging and spiritually enlightening. He was active in the Civil Rights movement in Greensboro in the 1960's, and welcomed diversity of all types into his life and mission. A memorial service at Davidson College Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date. For those wishing to make a charitable donation in Dr. Montgomery's memory, the family requests gifts to the Pines Residents' Fund or to Speedwell Presbyterian Church.
