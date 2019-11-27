OCTOBER 7, 1933 - NOVEMBER 16, 2019 George Walter "Skip" Montgomery, 86, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3506 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC. The Very Reverend Milton C. Williams, Jr. will preside. The family will receive friends in the social hall immediately following the service. Following the reception, the interment will be at Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro, NC. Skip was the son of the late William and Margaret Montgomery and was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Moring Montgomery; brother Paul Montgomery and sister Peggy Montgomery. He is survived by his brother Bill Montgomery; sons Eric Walter Montgomery and Brett Thomas Montgomery; daughter Ellen Montgomery Dixon; grandchildren Graham Bradley Montgomery (Julie), Brandon Thomas Montgomery, William Blaine Montgomery, Jackson Tyler Dixon and Annabelle Maryjane Dixon; great-grandchildren Madelyn Grace Montgomery and Colton Walter Montgomery. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Skip spent most of his life in Greensboro. He graduated from Greensboro High School, where he met his wife Mary Jane. After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, he attended the University of South Carolina. He worked many years for Blue Bell, American Industrial Roofing and owned an outlet store in Hilton Head, SC. Skip was said to have a photographic memory and always knew everyone's name and phone numbers by heart. He was kind to all people and always appeared to be in a good mood. He developed and maintained many friendships, some life-long, some from business, and most recently, he quickly became a favorite of the staff at both Novant Medical Center in Kernersville and WhiteStone Care Center where he spent only a few weeks before his passing. He enjoyed being at the beach, listening to Elvis and Frank Sinatra, working crossword puzzles, playing golf and visiting with friends. Above all else, Skip loved his family with all his heart. Forbis & Dick - Guilford 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
