JANUARY 17, 1941 - JANUARY 26, 2020 Betty Strader Montgomery, 79, went home to be with her Lord on January 26, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Draper Christian Church, burial will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Dwane Strader. Betty was born on January 17, 1941 to the late Allen and Maggie Strader in Rockingham County. A graduate of Ruffin High School, she later went on to work at Pillowtex-Fieldcrest as an administrative assistant. Betty was a member of Draper Christian Church and was also a loyal member of the Lady's Circle. She was a loving and devoted mother to her three boys and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter D. Montgomery; brothers, Robert M. Strader, and Charles A. Strader. She is survived by her sons Ernie Roach (Lisa), Kenneth Roach, and Timothy Roach (Kris); twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, Dwane Strader (Terri); and sister, Faye D. Bowen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, HRC at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Montgomery, Betty Strader
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
Draper Christian Church
1116 Fieldcrest Road
Eden, NC 27288
