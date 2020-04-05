Annie "Marie" Montgomery, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving children and little dog, "Pixie." She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mary Staley; her husband, Bill Montgomery; brothers, Dewitt and Stewart, and sister, Betty. Survivors include three sons, John, Jerry (Diane) and Jeff Montgomery; daughter, Linda Lanning (Don); sister, Ellen Church (Bill), brother "Cook" Staley (Barbara), as well as four grandchildren, Christa Russell, Brad Lanning, Jerry Montgomery, Jr., and Jacob Montgomery, and nine great-grandchildren. There will be a private family burial in Lakeview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.