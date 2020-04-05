Annie "Marie" Montgomery, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving children and little dog, "Pixie." She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mary Staley; her husband, Bill Montgomery; brothers, Dewitt and Stewart, and sister, Betty. Survivors include three sons, John, Jerry (Diane) and Jeff Montgomery; daughter, Linda Lanning (Don); sister, Ellen Church (Bill), brother "Cook" Staley (Barbara), as well as four grandchildren, Christa Russell, Brad Lanning, Jerry Montgomery, Jr., and Jacob Montgomery, and nine great-grandchildren. There will be a private family burial in Lakeview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

