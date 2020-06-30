GREENVILLE Mary Lou Monroe, 87, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery, Hwy. 29 N. in Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services is assisting the family.

