On Monday, December 9, 2019, Dr. H. Wayne Mohorn, Sr., loving husband and father of four sons, passed away peacefully at his home in Greensboro, NC at the age of 85. Wayne had a lifelong passion for dentistry. He was a leader and pioneer in the dental specialty of endodontics. Wayne was born in 1934 in Enfield, North Carolina and grew up in the rural farming community of Brinkleyville, NC. He graduated from Aureliean Springs High School in 1952. He was inducted into the Royal Hart Masonic Lodge in Littleton, NC in 1954, and he served in the United States Navy. Wayne graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with a degree in chemistry in 1958. He received his DDS degree from UNC in 1964, and an MS degree in endodontics and radiology from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 1968. At the UNC School of Dentistry, he was student body president and president of Psi Omega fraternity. His work at the dental school was used to illustrate a textbook, The Art and Science of Operative Dentistry. He was inducted in the dental honorary society, Omicron Kappa Upsilon, at UNC and graduate student honor society, Phi Kappa Phi, at the University of Michigan. His research at University of Michigan regarding positive and negative pressures in dental infections became a classic reference in endodontic literature. Wayne established an endodontic practice in Livonia, Michigan and served as an assistant professor on the endodontic faculty at the University of Michigan. In 1971, Wayne moved to Greensboro, NC as the first formally-trained endodontist in private practice in North Carolina. He built a dental practice, limited to the specialty of endodontics, while maintaining his commitment to dental education and leadership. He served as an associate professor of endodontics at UNC for many years. Wayne was diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics and a fellow of the American and International College of Dentists. He was the deputy regent for the North Carolina Section of the International College of Dentists. He also served on the Guilford County Board of Health. He was appointed by Governor James Martin to the State Commission for Health Services and the North Carolina Radiation Protection Commission. Wayne served the dental community as chairman or president of numerous societies, boards and committees. While his professional accomplishments are impressive, Wayne will be remembered for his more intangible assets. He was revered for his rare combination of humility, self-deprecation, strength of character, innovation and intelligence. Through his kind and humorous ways, he won the hearts of staff, colleagues, patients and friends. Wayne is preceded in death by his father Leonard and his mother Maudgenia. Wayne is survived by his wife, Faye and their son Zack and his wife Rachel; his first wife, Virginia, and their 3 sons, Hal and his wife Amy, Steve and his wife Kathryn, and Jason and his wife Christina. He is also survived by his sister Jean Pope, his brother Donald Mohorn, and his nine grandchildren, Heather Kachinske and her husband Joe, Emily Mohorn, Matt Mohorn and his wife Jasmina, Reed Mohorn, Scott Mohorn, Louise Mohorn, Kieran Mohorn, Davis Mohorn, and Liam Mohorn. His is also survived by his great-grandchild, Savannah Kachinske. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 2 p.m. at Lawndale Baptist Church with Reverend Jon Boling officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel, 1118 N. Elm Street in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. H. Wayne Mohorn Merit Scholarship Fund with the Dental Foundation of North Carolina. Donations to Dental Foundation of North Carolina UNC Adams School of Dentistry, Campus Box 7450, Chapel Hill, NC 27599. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
