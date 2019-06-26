GREENSBORO Ronald "Darren" Mode, 52, beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Eddie Lyle will be officiating the service. Darren was born in Passaic, NJ to Ronald Eugene Mode and the late Dianne Martin Mode. A long-time resident of the Greensboro area, Darren loved to be outdoors. He was very athletic, and he enjoyed playing softball as often as he could get up a game. He was an enthusiastic swimmer who loved the coast. He also enjoyed golf, dancing, music, and the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed the mountains and everything that the outdoors provided. Darren was an animal control specialist who loved animals of all kinds and was known to bring dogs home with him often. He was very involved with the YMCA for many years. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Tyler Paul Mode and Allison Elizabeth Mode; sister Ronda M. Elliott; brothers, Robert Darrell Mode (Teressa) and Christopher Steven Lyle (Sheila); his loving companion, Jamie Bullins; nephews, Jared Steven Jaynes (Morgan), Robert Ethan Mode (Amanda), William Aaron Mode and Garthan Andrew Mode and niece, Cartlain Anna Jaynes; grandmother, Anna M. Martin; brother-in-law, Roger Jaynes; father, Ronald E. Mode; uncle Barry Martin (Marie). He was predeceased by sister, Tonya M. Jaynes; grandfather, Garthan Martin; and brother-in-law, John Elliott; stepfather, Bryan Lyle. Those wishing to honor Darren with memorial contributions may consider a gift to the American Heart Association, 202 Centreport Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
