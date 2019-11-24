JULY 2, 1951 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 William Franklin Mobley, Sr., 68, went to his forever home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1951 in Guilford County, the son of Claude W. Sr. and Mary Ruth White Mobley. He graduated from Ben L. Smith High School. William then went to work for Martin Marietta Materials where he worked at several different Triad locations and retired after 40 years of service. Frankie was an active member of Calvary Chapel in Randleman. His family was his highest priority. He always enjoyed time he could spend with them. He was a loving husband, daddy, papa, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be deeply missed. Frankie was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James L. Mobley. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, LaRue Mobley (Rudy); son, William Franklin Mobley, Jr (Vanessa) of Reidsville, NC; daughter, Tonya M. Lanier (James) of McLeansville, NC; brother, Claude Mobley Jr (Melinda) of Kernersville, NC; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins Services to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, 2:00 pm at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberry fhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC
