John Robert ("Bob") Moberly passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Bob was born in Loveland, Colorado and a member of the Greensboro community for many decades. Preceded in death by devoted wife of 49 years Ruth Pauline Moberly and devoted companion Irene Schwartz. Survived by daughters Kim Yvonne Fagan, Sandra Lynn Koff (Jeff Koff), and Lisa Irene Moberly. Also survived by grandchildren Sarah Maison Swenson (Chris Swenson) and Phillip John Koff including great-grandchildren Mason Robert and Isla Grace Swenson. Bob Moberly is survived by extended family in Denver, Colorado, including beloved eldest cousin Myra Williams. He also cherished the family dog Gus who was his constant companion. A man who loved God, his family, friends, and golf. He will be remembered as a gentleman who truly valued his friendships and life. Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, March 26, 2020 (3 p.m. EST). Service will be streamed by connecting to westpreschurch.org and click on Lifestream. No physical attendance please. The service will be recorded as well. Condolences may be added to triadfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the John Robert Moberly Engineering Scholarship at North Carolina A&T State University. Make checks payable to "North Carolina A&T State University" with the memo section note of "John Robert Moberly Engineering Scholarship." Please mail to: North Carolina A&T State University, Office of Central Advancement, 1601 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27411.
