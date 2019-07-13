APRIL 30, 1932 - JULY 11, 2019 Howard W. Mizell Jr., 87, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in his home following a short illness. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 15 in the Memorial Gardens of Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 538 Henry St., with Rev. Linda Nye presiding. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. Fair Funeral Home is assisting the family. Born in Monticello, FL, on April 30, 1932, he was the only child of Howard Wilton and Eloise Morris Mizell. Howard grew up in the timber and lumber business, attended Virginia Military Institute for two years and served in the U.S. Army for two years in Fairbanks, AK. He moved to Eden (then Leaksville) in 1965 and was the owner/operator of Eden Home Supply on Monroe St. until his retirement in 1985. Howard was a founder of the former Bank of Eden; the former head of the United Way; served on several community boards of directors; and was active in the Salvation Army, Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM), the Eden Historical Museum and Church of the Epiphany. An avid outdoorsman and conservationist, he will be remembered for his love of nature, his encyclopedic knowledge of birds, his unconventional sense of humor and his generous heart. Howard was married to Zane Ryman Mizell of St. Augustine, FL, for 59 years until her death in 2012. Survivors include his daughter Cindy Yarberry and son-in-law Don Jacques of Helena, MT; daughter Leslie Mizell of Greensboro; granddaughter Ellen Yarberry Garcia and family (husband Nole and children Ava, Paisley and Jackson) of Monmouth, OR; grandson Cameron Yarberry of Montrose, CO; and sister-in-law Judy Z. Allen of St. Augustine, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry St., Eden, NC 27288; The Salvation Army of Eden, 314 Morgan Rd., Eden, NC, 27288; or Audubon North Carolina, 400 Silver Cedar Court, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
