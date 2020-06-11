MADISON Willie P. Mitchell, 87, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. The family will have a private service. Burial will be held at Good Will First Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday, June 11 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries