JULY 5, 1955 - JULY 3, 2020 Sue Ann Bateman Mitchell, 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Moses Cone Hospital on July 3, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6:00 pm 7:00 pm Wednesday at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel in Greensboro. Sue was born in Rockingham County, NC on July 5, 1955 a daughter to the late Jack Bateman and Dorothy Byrd Locklear. She worked in food service for many years before her retirement. Sue was noted as being an avid bingo player and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 8, Lexington, NC. Her favorite times were spent with her family and her grandson was her world. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Bateman and her sister, Diane Lowery. Surviving are her husband, Robert Carl Mitchell, Jr.; daughter, Carla Dillon and husband Doug; grandson, Wyatt Dillon; sisters, Jennifer Oxendine and husband CB; Lisa Ryan and husband Raymond; several nieces and nephews. At other times the family will be at the residence of her daughter Carla Dillon, 4201 Olympia Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is serving the Mitchell family. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro 1900 Vanstory Street
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.