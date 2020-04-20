DECEMBER 6, 1952 - APRIL 18, 2020 MADISON Rebecca Monae Dalton Mitchell, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with Reverend Doyle Marley officiating. Rebecca was born on December 6, 1952 in Rockingham County to the late Earl Ray Dalton and Golda Mae Williams Dalton. For more than 30 years, she played the organ for the Mayodan Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she also used her talents of singing and playing the piano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Erin Elizabeth Mitchell. She is survived by her son, Douglas Scott Mitchell; daughter, Lindsey Beth Mitchell (Michael); granddaughter, Baileigh Cox; sisters, Sherri Smith, Carol Lemons (Gary) and Susan Shelton (Steve); special friends, Malinda Wall and Mitzi Moore. Rebecca will lie in state from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. The family will gather at 212 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc., 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025, to assist the family with expenses. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
