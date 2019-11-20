Peggy Bowman Mitchell, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Camden Health & Rehabilitation. A lifelong resident of Guilford County, Peggy was born January 27, 1936, in Browns Summit, Graduated from Monticello High School ('54) and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper. Despite lifelong health issues, her gregarious personality, Christian faith, and love of family and friends, endeared her to all she met! Survivors include son, David Neal Mitchell and daughter, Sharon Renee Mitchell Gray, both of Greensboro; granddaughter, Jordan Nicole Gray of Charlotte, NC; sister, Joanne B. Shepherd of Concord, NC; brother, Jerry D. Bowman (Gail) of Browns Summit; and various nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Obadiah Bowman, Jr., mother, Mildred Weaver Bowman McCormick and stepfather, R.V. McCormick. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's name to Hospice Palliative Care of Greater Greensboro or the Gethsemane United Methodist Cemetery Fund. Triad Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
