FEBRUARY 23, 1942 - DECEMBER 20, 2019 MADISON, NC Kay Banks Mitchell, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church in Madison, North Carolina. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at the church. A funeral service will also be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hodgson Memorial Chapel, in Savannah, Georgia. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m., Monday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home. "Mama Kay" was born on February 23, 1942 in Johnston County, North Carolina. She was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church in Madison, where she served as church pianist. Kay was a former member of Calvary Baptist Temple and a former founding member of the Church Under the Cross, both in Savannah, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thad Henry Banks and Jewell Weathers Banks. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Bobby Dean Mitchell of the home; daughters, Dena Mitchell Rabinowitch (Randy) of Madison, North Carolina and Susan Mitchell Addison (Shane) of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren, Katherine Reeber (Steve) and Mitchell Addison; brother, Derrell Banks (Alice) of Springfield, Georgia; niece, Cindy Wise (Charles) and many special extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to New Life Baptist Church of Madison and/or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC and Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hodgson Memorial Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Mitchell, Kay Banks
To send flowers to the family of Kay Mitchell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:30AM-12:45PM
11:30AM-12:45PM
New Life Baptist Church
1201 Bald Hill Loop
Madison, NC 27025
1201 Bald Hill Loop
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before Kay's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
New Life Baptist Church
1201 Bald Hill Loop
Madison, NC 27025
1201 Bald Hill Loop
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before Kay's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.