JULY 1, 1946 - JUNE 19, 2020 Jean Collins Mitchell of Pfafftown, NC, loving wife and mother, passed away Friday June 19, 2020 at the age of 73. A celebration of her life will be held 6:00PM Friday June 26, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. James T. "Chip" Webb, Jr. officiating. The family will greet friends Friday from 5:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home. Jean was born July 1, 1946 in Stokes County to James Elmer and Alice Neal Collins and then later moved to Guilford County. Jean was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as sister Audrey and brothers Joe and Charlie. She is survived by her husband, Buddy; her daughter, Jeannie Lynn (Dale) Kearney; grandchildren, Chad and Brooke; her brothers, Keith and Leon; and a very special niece Pam Burch who was like a second daughter, as well as other nieces and nephews. Jean was a member of Brookstown United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her good old-fashioned southern cooking and enjoyed gardening and her flowers. She had an understanding ear and people often looked to Jean for wisdom and encouragement. She enjoyed her weekly Sunday phone call with her special friend Hugh Martin solving the world's problems. She possessed a quick wit, sharp sense of humor, and no-nonsense view of the world. It didn't matter who you were, you could count on three things: good food, good advice, and good laughs. Jean gave her family a lifetime of love and guidance for which we are forever grateful. Jean will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Donations in memory of Jean may be sent to Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
